Traverse City’s Restaurant Week Extends Due to COVID-19

Traverse City’s Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday, but will last longer than a week this year due to COVID-19.

Restaurant restrictions require them to limit capacity to 25%.

So this year, Restaurant Week is extended through March 6.

More than 30 restaurants are participating offering a 3 course meal for $25 or $35.

Mammoth Distillery is excited for customers to have even more time to check out their favorite places.

“I think Chef Nate’s menu really speaks for itself this year and I know a lot of our customers really relish this time of year, you know? They’re going to hit our spot, but they’re also going to go to Stella’s and go to the cook’s house and hit some of their favorite restaurants and I really think the nice things about the two weeks this year is it’s going to give customers an opportunity to maybe go back to their favorite spot more than once,” said Stuart Hickman, Hospitality Director.

