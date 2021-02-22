Petoskey Pizza Pizzazz Raises Money for Area Education Foundation

What beats pizza for dinner on a Monday night?

Pizza for a good cause!

The Petoskey Pizza Pizzazz fundraiser is happening at 10 area pizza places. For each pizza they sell on Monday, February 22, $1 will be donated to the Petoskey Education Foundation.

The donations are used to support scholarships for students and mini-grants for teachers at the Public Schools of Petoskey. Last year just more than $1,000 was raised in this promotion for the foundation.

“The pizza places in town are so generous with this promotion, so hopefully it’s a chance for the community to support them as well,” said foundation chairman Jim Kan said.

Participating pizza places include:

Beards Brewery**

B.C. Pizza (Petoskey location)

Corner Grocer

Duffy’s Garage & Grille

Jet’s Pizza (Petoskey location)

Mighty Fine Pizza

Noggin Room in Stafford’s Perry Hotel

Sassy Loon in Northern Lights Recreation Center

Palette Bistro

Piper’s Mighty Good Pizza

**It should be noted that because of scheduling, Beards Brewery will be participating on Tue. Feb. 23rd instead of on the 22nd.

To learn more about the Petoskey Education Foundation, or make a donation, click here.