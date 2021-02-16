District Health Department #10 Announces Changes to Newaygo County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

District Health Department #10 is changing COVID-19 vaccination appointment locations for Newaygo County this weekend.

If you have an appointment to get your second dose on Friday or Saturday in White Cloud, you will now have to go to the Newaygo County Regional Education Service Agency in Fremont Saturday.

All appointments are being moved to Saturday, but appointment times are not changing.

There are more than 500 people scheduled for a second shot, and the health department was able to secure a larger facility and assistance from the National Guard to host one large vaccine clinic.

This vaccine clinic is by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted.