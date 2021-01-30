Upper Peninsula History To Be Preserved Digitally

The history of the Upper Peninsula is moving to a digital platform.

Upper Peninsula heritage groups have received a $100,000 dollar grant that will help create UPLINK–a digital network that will allow groups to preserve collections and offer public access to historical pieces such as manuscripts.

Marcus Robyns, an archivist at Northern Michigan University, says the Upper Peninsula has struggled to identify, collect and preserve its heritage.

He says most museums, archives and libraries are not well funded and are short staffed with primarily volunteers.

Robyns had reached out to about 20 heritage groups in the Upper Peninsula. He found that only the Delta County Historical Society of Escanaba provides online access to digital materials.

Northern Michigan University will be hosting the website on a dedicated server–and UPLINK will be managed by representatives from Northern Michigan University, Michigan Technological University, Lake Superior University and some heritage groups.

You can learn more about the grant and about UPLINK, by clicking here.