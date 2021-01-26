CVS to Begin Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations in February

Beginning in February, CVS will start offering on-site coronavirus vaccinations.

The company’s chief medical officer says CVS will be administering vaccines at 272 store locations across 11 states.

The company’s goal is to vaccinate 25 million people or more per month.

Vaccination’s will also be free, even if the person is uninsured.

CVS recently partnered with the federal government to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.