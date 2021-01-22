DHD4 Cancels Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Because of Reduced Shipment

District Health Department No. 4 announced Friday that its shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced and it will have to cancel three vaccine clinics as a result.

Clinics in Atlanta (Jan. 27), Alpena (Jan. 28) and Millersburg (Jan. 29). The clinic at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cheboygan on Jan. 26. is still taking place.

Anyone scheduled in the canceled clinics will not lose their spot. A DHD4 representative will contact you and reschedule into the next available appointment in your county when more vaccine supplies are received. Please do not call and try to reschedule, a health department representative will call you.