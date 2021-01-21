Wellness for the Family: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken with Veggies, an Easy Recipe for the Little Chefs

Slow cookers are an excellent way to get children all ages involved in cooking. Combining ingredients, measuring out spices and chopping vegetables are some ways to spark your child’s interest in healthy food. One of the best ways to win the veggie war with kids is to empower them to like them in the first place. Allowing children to help plant a spring herb garden or help pick out vegetables at the grocery store are a couple of ways to do so. Though it’s okay to hide vegetables once in a while, consistently doing this can allow children to catch on and develop an unhealthy relationship with that vegetable. By providing two or three options, it can let children to feel ownership and that they are in control. Try phrases like, “would you like carrots or peppers in your slow cooker meal?” or “would you like your carrots chopped in strips or diced?”. Some children are sensory sensitive, so try different textures of vegetables and chopping in various uniform sizes.

This recipe features onions, cilantro, and finely diced red bell peppers. Switch this recipe’s veggies up by adding or substituting zucchini, carrots or mushrooms. This lower-fat butter chicken recipe features low-fat coconut milk and tomato paste to make the gravy and packs in extra protein and creaminess by stirring in Greek yogurt. It’s is delicious served on a bed of basmati rice, but spaghetti may be more acceptable for some kiddos. Enjoy!

For more wellness tips, tricks, and recipe ideas, go to A Healthier Michigan. Article by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan‘s dietitian and spokesperson, Shanthi Appelö.

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken with Veggies

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breasts (2-3 breasts), cubed to 1-inch pieces 3 cloves garlic, minced ½ yellow onion, finely chopped 1 red bell pepper, chopped to ½-inch pieces 1 tbsp vegetable oil 1 tbsp butter 1 tsp garam marsala 1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp cumin ½ tsp chili powder 2 tsp curry powder 1 can (6 oz) tomato paste 1 can (14 oz) light coconut milk (save 2-3 tbsp for garnish) Salt and pepper to taste Optional – ¼ cup Greek yogurt



Garnish – 5 sprigs cilantro, chopped

Garnish – coconut milk swirl

Instructions