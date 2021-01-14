Jobs Report: Another 965,000 File for Unemployment

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits is going in the wrong direction.

A new report by the labor department says another 965,000 people filed for unemployment benefits for the first-time last week.

That was much higher than the previous week.

That’s when 784,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

On top of that, 284,000 workers filed claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.

That program helps people who are self-employed or gig workers and not covered under regular benefits.