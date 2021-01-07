Country Music Singer, Andrew Salgado Hosting Virtual Concert for Special Olympics Michigan

Being able to connect with people in a time when social distancing is a must, means having to get creative. That has country music singer/songwriter, Andrew Salgado hosting a virtual concert Friday, January 8th at 8 p.m. for Special Olympics Michigan.

Salgado is based in Nashville but is currently in his hometown of Chicago. He’s been doing several virtual concerts over the last several months that benefit nonprofits across the country. This time he’s teaming up with Special Olympics Michigan and wants to continue his mission of giving back and making a difference.

For a direct link to buy tickets click here. You can check out Andrew Salgado’s website here.