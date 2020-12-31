‘COVID-19’ Tops List of 2020’s Banished Words, Followed by ‘Social Distancing’ and ‘We’re all in This Together’

Lake Superior State University says people overwhelmingly want popular virus-related terminology to end.

Including, but not limited to, “unprecedented,” “we’re all in this together,” “in an abundance of caution,” “social distancing,” and so many more COVID-19 related phrases that have been used and abused this year.

But the biggest word people don’t want to bring with them into 2021 is, you guessed it, “COVID-19.”

The Banished Words List has been a tradition at LSSU since the ’70s. They get the results from tens of thousands of nominations. People vote on what they think is overused, irritating, or doesn’t make sense.

And, again, it’s all in good fun. And in LSSU’s words, “to uphold, protect, and support excellence in language.” It’s a great way to look a the current culture and see what’s now considered lazy writing or just plain annoying.

This year seven of the 10 top words are coronavirus-related.

A statement from committee members says, ““It should surprise no one that this year’s list was dominated by words and terms related to COVID-19. LSSU’s Banished Words List has reflected signs of the times since debuting in the mid-1970s, and the zeitgeist this year is: We’re all in this together by banishing expressions like ‘We’re all in this together.’ To be sure, COVID-19 is unprecedented in wreaking havoc and destroying lives. But so is the overreliance on ‘unprecedented’ to frame things, so it has to go, too.”

Take a look at the list below. Anything you agree or disagree with? Anything you’d like to add?