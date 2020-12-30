Whitmer’s Veto of State Unemployment Benefits: What We Know

9&10 News is working to learn more information on what is next for the state’s unemployment benefits.

Just before her press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer line-item vetoed $220 million that would be used to help businesses fund those benefits, but she also signed a bill extending them from 20 to 26 weeks.

Incoming Republican Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth says by vetoing the $220 million, the governor made the benefits extension void.

But the governor’s office says that is not true.

Whitmer says she vetoed it because that money would have come from the general fund that would be used for essential services like vaccines and PPE and did not want it to give tax breaks to big businesses.

9&10 News’ Eric Lloyd is working on what is really going to happen to unemployment benefits, he’ll have that story tonight at 5 and 6.