Update: Man Associated With Nashville Bombing Died In Explosion

Federal investigators say they have identified the person responsible for the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville.

Through DNA and other evidence, investigators say Anthony Quinn Warner is responsible for the explosion. They also say that Warner may have acted alone.

Investigators say Warner died in the explosion.

A motive for the act and why Warner chose to detonate the RV by the AT&T building in downtown Nashville has not yet been determined.

“Nashville is considered safe,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. “There are no known threats against this city.”

Douglas Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office, says officials are looking at all motives and are interviewing Warner’s acquaintances to find out what motivated him to perform the act.

Investigators say public records show that Warner had experience with electronics and alarms. The records also revealed that Warner had also worked as a computer consultant for a local Nashville realtor.

Nashville police say that Warner was unknown to police before the explosion.

Police officially named Warner on Sunday. They say they identified Warner as the person responsible based on evidence, including DNA found at the scene that had previously been revealed as human remains.

Additionally, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says they had recovered parts from the RV and linked those parts to a vehicle registration number. That number revealed that the RV was registered to Anthony Quinn Warner.

Korneski says that the FBI are still following leads. He also says that there is no indication that another person was involved in the bombing.

“We reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreational vehicle,” Korneski said. “We saw no other people involved.”

Police were responding to reports of gunfire Friday morning when they came across the RV.

They say the RV was blaring a recorded warning that said a bomb would go off in the next fifteen minutes. It also said, “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

The RV’s warning then stopped, and started to play Petula Clark’s “Downtown” before exploding.

Multiple buildings were damaged, water lines were ruptured, and there were service outages across areas in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky.

The investigation on the explosion is on-going.