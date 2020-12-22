Governor Whitmer Reacts to Bipartisan Federal COVID-19 Relief Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reacting to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., passing a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill.

The governor says it should have included more funding for state and local governments to help fund crucial services.

“I am glad that Congress has passed legislation that includes stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits, rental and eviction relief, money for schools, and small business loans,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “This support will help so many Michiganders who have borne the brunt of the pandemic at an individual level, including small business owners who are worried about how they’ll make it through the winter, people who have lost work as a result of the pandemic, and more. I’m glad Congress was able to work together to get this done, but there is more work to do.

“Michigan and states across the country need additional aid to state and local governments. For months, bipartisan governors across the country have been urging Congress to provide federal funding to states to fund crucial services like police and fire, emergency responders, Medicaid, higher education, and more. These services could face cuts without help from the federal government.”

Michigan Republican Congressman Bull Huizenga says the relief bill is needed for restaurants and other small businesses devastated by shutdowns throughout the country.

Huizenga also accuses Speaker of the House of Representatives Nany Pelosi of playing politics with pandemic relief.

“While this relief package will provide a lifeline to struggling small businesses, how many small businesses were forced to shut their doors for good while waiting for Washington to act,” Huizenga said. “Speaker Pelosi’s decision to play politics with pandemic relief – only to agree to an aid package that is roughly half of what was offered earlier this year – should not be glossed over. This decision to let the livelihood of struggling Americans be ruined should not only be a part of her legacy, it should cost her the speakership in the next Congress.”