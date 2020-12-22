EU Discourages Nonessential Travel to UK

The European Union says it’s unwise to travel in the United Kingdom.

The EU says nonessential travel to and from the UK should be discouraged by the union’s 27 member countries.

This comes as the UK battles against a new strain of the coronavirus that is more contagious.

But the EU says blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of citizens from returning to their homes.

Many European countries including Italy, France and Germany have placed a travel ban on the United Kingdom.

The EU is urging such countries to take a coordinated approach.