Back to Ski Week: ‘Four’ Ways to Enjoy Wintertime in Michigan

Back to Ski Week here on ‘the four’ is about to wrap up, but before you head off to the slopes, here are even more ideas to get the most out of our Northern Michigan winter.

First of all, wearing the right gear to fit the temps is very important. “If you love being outside in the winter, and I gotta be honest with you, if you live in Michigan, you better love being outside in the winter because it’s a long season,” said Jon Holmes from Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus. “Whether you are just taking the dog for a walk, or snowboarding down the slopes at Caberfae Peaks, our store in Grand Rapids has a great selection of warm winter gear for any winter activity”. You can book an appointment to visit their store here.

With that said, skiing and snowboarding are some excellent activities that can help get you moving and outside. For those who are intimidated by these sports, both Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac and Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus offers beginner programs. “Our programs appeal to different demographics like the Learn to Ski program,” explained Pete Meyer from Caberfae Peaks. “An instructor just breaks it all down. It’s kind of intimidating to come up for the first time. You don’t know where to go, you don’t know how to get your rental gear, you don’t know where to get your lesson and how to get on the lifts. This breaks it all down simplifies it”. Click here for more details.

Bill & Pauls is offering a ‘Meet the Slopes‘ program for new or beginning adult skiers and snowboarders. The event will take place on Friday, January 8 at Caberfae Peaks, and the paid-registration includes lift tickets, rentals, 4 hours of instruction, and a private Apres ski party. Click here for more details.

Then, for those who are looking for ‘less active’ activities, but still wanting to get out in the snow, there’s also snowshoeing to try. “We added snowshoes to our rentals this year,” explained Meyer. “Snowshoeing, depending on how active you want to get, can be a great activity for the entire family”.

Lastly, there’s nothing more “wintery” than a day of skiing, or snowshoeing and then getting cozy inside one of Caberfae Peak’s spacious lodge rooms. “We have lodging with great accommodations, perfect for recovering after hitting the slopes”. Meyer also added that they have great weekday rates and specials. “So, everybody has had flexible schedules during COVID-19. Come on up and work from Caberfae, bring the kids and they can do school work, and then get in some fun wintertime activities”.

For more information about Caberfae Peaks Ski & Golf Resort, click here.

To check out the inventory at Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus, click here.