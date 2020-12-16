How Will You Know When It’s Your Turn To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed across the state but it will take many months to get it to every person who wants it.

The state will reach people in phases, with no set timetable for each phase.

The first waves of the vaccine are being handed out to health departments and hospitals to be given to their workers but after that it starts to go out to the public starting with high risk patients.

How do you know it’s your turn to get the vaccine?

“A lot of people want it,” said Bethanie Dean of District Health department #10, “They want this pandemic to slow down.”

They are the shots seen round the world. The first vaccines are being injected and as of now, it’s all healthcare workers being given the vaccine at work.

“For right now, it’s generally available through your employer,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Soon the state will move to the next phase of frontline workers and then the general public.

“Eventually, ideally by late 2021, you can go to a pharmacy you can go to your own personal doctor,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Those who want it, want it as soon as possible and while the plan to move between phases is not set, health departments say to be vigilant.

“People will be notified when we’re ready to vaccinate them via press releases, our Facebook page or our website,” said Dean.

They will try to narrow the message.

“We’re hoping to set up a database where we can contact people and send out letters and do phone calls to let them know that we are ready for that next phase,” said Dean, “And we can start vaccinating them.”

Everything with this pandemic has been fluid and so will the vaccine. As more shots are given, more back to normal Michigan should be.

“Every single month of 2021 is likely to be better than the preceding month,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “February will be better than January, March will be better than February.”

This is just the Pfizer vaccine right now. The Moderna vaccine is expected to get approval later this week and will start being shipped out across the country next week.