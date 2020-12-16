District Health Department #10 Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

A health department that covers ten northern Michigan counties laid out its plans Wednesday for distributing the vaccine here.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana, and Wexford counties.

Per the state, front line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are part of the Phase 1A priority group, meaning they will be the first group to get the vaccine.

DHD#10 plans to receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

DHD#10 will start vaccinating Phase 1A priority groups the week of Dec. 28, beginning with:

EMS

Medical First Responders

Residents of long-term care facilities who have not partnered with pharmacies for their vaccine

DHD#10 vaccination clinic staff

DHD#10 will notify each priority group directly on the specifics of date, time, and location. There is no early sign-up or registration.

DHD#10 is currently planning for vaccine distribution for all other priority groups and will notify each group on scheduled vaccine clinics.

Wednesday, the state announced a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, which includes all the vaccine priority groups.