December Blood Drives 2020

Give a special gift this season: use your blood to save the lives of others! Versiti donation centers are opening across Northern Michigan to bring you blood drive opportunities that are safe and convenient. Appointments are strongly encouraged, so locate a drive (below) near you and register today!

Check back in to this article for more drive locations coming this December.

Down Town Traverse City Blood Drive

12/31 from 9:00AM to 2:30PM

@ the Park Place Hotel: 300 E. State Street, Traverse City

Learn more about local blood drives, get the latest medical news regarding blood and blood born diseases, and how blood donation poses no risk of COVID exposure with Versiti.

And as an added promotion from Versiti this year: All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card for donating this holiday season! End the year with an act of service!