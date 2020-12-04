Sault Ste. Marie Children Find Solace at Kid’s Fishing Pond

With all the canceled events the past several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, kids in Sault Ste. Marie found some solace at the Kid’s Fishing Pond.

Over the summer, the pond, which has just about the same area as a football field, was stocked with 4,000 trout: 1,500 brook trout in June and the other 2,500 rainbow trout in the following three months.

All the fish came from the Jordan River Fish Hatchery, and paid by local donors.

“We had a great summer for doing things like this. The pond has always been busy, it was just as busy this year – maybe even busier this year. People were more into outdoor activities. People wanted to get outside because that is all they could do. It’s a place where kids can ride their bikes and spend the day here,” said Tom Pink, Kid’s Fishing Pond volunteer.

The pond was created in 2004 for children 16 years and under.