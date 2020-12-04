Michelle Bakes: Mini Coffee Cheesecakes

It can be an intimidating dessert to bake, but Michelle Dunaway shows us how to master cheesecake with just a few simple ingredients. Plus, see how she ups the flavor with some mocha and chocolatey goodness.

Mini Coffee Cheesecakes by My First Year Something Sweet

Here are the ingredients you need:

Crust

1 & 1/2 cups oreo crumbs

2 tbsp melted butter

Cheesecake

2 (8 oz) packages full fat cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp brewed espresso *see note*

2 eggs

