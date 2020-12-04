Mackinac Island Artist Wins ‘Georges Deuboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Art Contest’

Artist, Maeve Croghan has spent her summers on Mackinac Island for most of her life. Along with living in California, she pulls from the landscapes and nature for her artwork. She recently used her talents in the Georges Deuboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Art Contest, and won it! Her painting Russet Vines will be featured on over 1 million bottles of wine and showcased at the Georges Duboeuf Museum in France as a permanent exhibit.

“I happened to get an email from another artist about the competition,” said Croghan. “I only had two days to enter into it”.

Croghan has a shop on Mackinac Island called Maeve’s Arts. The island holds a special place in her heart for not only it’s beauty, but it’s a part of her lineage as well. “I’m a fourth-generation Mackinac Islander,” Croghan explained. “My great grandparents came from Ireland to here”.

To learn more about Maeve Croghan and her art, click here.