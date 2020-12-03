House Oversight Committee Hosts Rudy Giuliani for Election Testimony

Despite the Michigan election results being certified and completed, the debate over the legitimacy of the election continues.

Wednesday night, Rudy Giuliani, the Trump Campaign’s lawyer, testified in front of the House Oversight Committee.

“This election was stolen by mail in ballots,” Giuliani said.

Right from the beginning it was unlike any hearing many people have ever seen. Beginning with Democrats wanting Giuliani to be placed under oath before testifying.

“I have the right before this committee, as a representative, to swear in any witness before this committee to uphold the law that is my right,” said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, Democrat from Brownstown.

“I am not going to allow that,” said Committee Chair Matt Hall, Republican from Marshall.

No oath was sworn by any witnesses Wednesday night and Giuliani continued with his claims of voter fraud.

“They allege massive cheating,” Giuliani said. “Particularly on the part of the Democratic Party of Detroit.”

In almost every other committee hearing, the members would ask the questions. Chair Hall set it up as more of a cross-examination by Giuliani and questions for him were tabled.

“I know that you gave up your power to ask questions during this part of the testimony and that’s fine,” Camilleri said. “But it is now my right as a representative to ask the question of the people before the committee this is not forced.”

“You are out of order,” Hall said. “If you do not have a question.”

Giuliani called his witnesses and they gave their stories. Claims of false counts, multiple ballots and just plain cheating done by workers.

“They see two different parties filled in and then nine times out of 10, the employees were saying it should go to the Democrats,” said one witness.

At times it got contentious.

“We are not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” said Rep. Steve Johnson, Republican from Wayland.

“What did you guys do?” said Melissa Carone. “Take it and do something crazy to it?”

“I’m just saying that the numbers aren’t off by 30,000 votes,” Johnson said.

“I know what I saw,” Carone said. “I know what I saw.”

A lot of claims but no hard evidence. At times the witness claims did not back up each other’s story.

Eventually members were able to question Giuliani and at that point, emotions were running high.

“Do you think that both you and the president are honest men?” asked Rep. Cynthia Johnson, Democrat from Detroit.

“Do I really have to answer that question,” Giuliani asked.