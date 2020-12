Show some BIG love for day four of Free Stuff Frenzy! Today we’re giving away a Bigfoot themed gift basket from Arnie’s Arts and Crafts. It has everything any Bigfoot lover could want. From Dr. Squatch bar soap to a Bigfoot stuffed animal, this basket has it all!

Call in for your chance to win this great basket! You can keep it for yourself, or give it to someone in search of Bigfoot.