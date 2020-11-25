Man to be Charged in Elberta Triple Murder Investigation

A man is facing charges for a shooting that killed three people in Benzie County last week.

The prosecutor issued a three-count open murder warrant for Robert Michael Freebold.

He is accused of killing Marilyn Freebold, Robert James Freebold and Malachi Maloney.

We brought you live to the scene last Friday.

That’s when the sheriff’s office was called out to a home on Grand Avenue in Elberta.

There, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Two people died at the scene.

A third died at the hospital a little later.

Robert Michael Freebold is expected to be officially charged Wednesday afternoon, or when he is released from the hospital.