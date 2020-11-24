Virtual Holiday Wine Tastings with Chateau Chantal

With more and more people deciding to celebrate the holidays with loved ones virtually this year, a northern Michigan winery wants to help keep things festive and upbeat.

Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City has created virtual wine tasting events. The winery will ship the wine to households and will even pre-package the tastings.

People can choose one to six packages with their desired wines from Chateau Chantal or private-labeled wine and all will be shipped directly to your home. Plus, Chateau Chantal’s certified sommelier will be on hand for up to an hour to lead groups through tastings. All of which is done virtually for people to tap into.

“You’re welcome to talk with us about customizing your own type of event, usually for groups of ten or more. We will pick the wines, according to your taste and meet you, whatever time you’d like, and do a virtual tasting with you,” says CEO, Marie Chantal-Dalese.

For more details about how the virtual tastings will work and to sign up to have wine shipped to your home click here for the Chateau Chantal website.