Michelle Bakes: Sweet Potato Pie

It’s the simply sweet alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie and a very flavorful addition to the Thanksgiving table. In this Michelle Bakes, she shows Pexels Ela Haney 89247us how to turn a holiday staple, into a delicious dessert.

Sweet Potato Pie by Trisha Yearwood

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
  2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the sweet potatoes and 1/2 cup of the sugar, as well as the eggs, butter, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Beat until thoroughly blended and smooth. Pour the mixture into the pie shell and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Allow the pie to stand for 15 minutes before baking to allow the sugar to melt.
  3. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool before serving.
