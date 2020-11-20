Michelle Bakes: Sweet Potato Pie

It’s the simply sweet alternative to the traditional pumpkin pie and a very flavorful addition to the Thanksgiving table. In this Michelle Bakes, she shows us how to turn a holiday staple, into a delicious dessert.

Sweet Potato Pie by Trisha Yearwood

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups canned sweet potatoes or 2 to 3 roasted, peeled, and pureed sweet potatoes

3/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, softened

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell, homemade or store-bought

Directions