Kalkaska’s Birch Street Elementary Transitioning to Online Learning Until Nov. 30

Birch Street Elementary in the Kalkaska Public School will be transitioning to online learning through November 30.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Terry Star said there has been at least one school-associated case of coronavirus in the building.

“Birch Street Elementary School will remain closed to in-person learning and shift to at-home learning beginning Monday, November 16th, 2020. The school will re-open to in-person learning Monday, November 30th, 2020. We are working closely with the MDHHS

District County Health Department to identify Close Contacts of School Associated Cases of COVID-19. Anyone identified as a Close Contact will be notified by the health department as a part of the COVID-19 investigation process. Please answer the phone if the health department contacts you, as a contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information.

We recommend taking action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if staff members or students are not experiencing symptoms:

• Wear a mask (covering mouth and nose) while in public places or if people who do not live with you must visit your home.

• Prac􀆟ce social distancing (maintaining a distance of 6 feet apart).

• Prac􀆟ce frequent handwashing (using soap for 20 seconds or hand sani􀆟zer with at least 60% alcohol).

• Follow capacity restric􀆟ons of social gatherings.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a 􀆟ssue or with the inside of your elbow and immediately wash your hands.

• Stay home if you are sick; you can also get tested.

Thank you for understanding that, due to medical privacy laws, we are not able to release the names of the individuals with COVID-19. We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you. With your participation, we believe we can maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.

If you have any questions, contact MDHHS

District County Health Department at 258-8669. For answers to your COVID-19 questions, please call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136″