Michelle Bakes: Peanut Butter Snickers Cookie Bars

Michelle Dunaway, Zach Razminas,

In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she shows us how to turn that leftover Halloween candy still laying around into a deliciously decadent cookie. Md Cookie Bars Pkg 4

Peanut Butter Snickers Cookie Bars by Mom on Timeout

Ingredients

  •  sticks unsalted butter
  • 2 cups light brown sugar
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs room temperature
  • 1 tbsp vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 cup old fashioned oats
  •  tsp baking powder
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 12 fun-size Snickers bars halved

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Line a 9×13 inch baking dish with parchment paper.
  • Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Add the peanut butter and continue mixing.
  • Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each egg. Add in vanilla.
  • Whisk the flour, oats, baking powder, and salt together in a small mixing bowl.
  • Add the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture, stirring just until combined.
  • Stir in the chocolate chips.
  • Spread ⅔ of the dough on the bottom of the pan. Top with the Snickers.
  • Drop the remaining dough on top by the teaspoon. It doesn’t have to be perfect and it won’t cover all the Snickers.
  • Bake for 27 to 29 minutes. Let cool completely and then cut into bars.
