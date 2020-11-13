Michelle Bakes: Peanut Butter Snickers Cookie Bars
In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she shows us how to turn that leftover Halloween candy still laying around into a deliciously decadent cookie.
Peanut Butter Snickers Cookie Bars by Mom on Timeout
Ingredients
- 1½ sticks unsalted butter
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 large eggs room temperature
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- 2½ tsp baking powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 12 fun-size Snickers bars halved
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a 9×13 inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Add the peanut butter and continue mixing.
Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each egg. Add in vanilla.
Whisk the flour, oats, baking powder, and salt together in a small mixing bowl.
Add the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture, stirring just until combined.
Stir in the chocolate chips.
Spread ⅔ of the dough on the bottom of the pan. Top with the Snickers.
Drop the remaining dough on top by the teaspoon. It doesn’t have to be perfect and it won’t cover all the Snickers.
Bake for 27 to 29 minutes. Let cool completely and then cut into bars.