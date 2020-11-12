What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Turkey Dinners, The Thanksgiving Play, TC Tree Lighting

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there’s plenty of ways to safely celebrate the holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association shares some events happening around our area in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

To-Go Thanksgiving Meals

If you don’t want to spend the time in the kitchen, but still want to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home, you’ll find to-go Thanksgiving meals from a variety of great restaurants in the area, with options to pre-order and bring home a full turkey dinner for the whole family.

You can pre-order from The Hotel Frankfort in Frankfort, from the Inn at Bay Harbor in Petoskey, from Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, and Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire.

The Thanksgiving Play

Tune in to “The Thanksgiving Play” with a virtual staged reading on Tuesday, November 17.

“The Thanksgiving Play” is a contemporary satire which explores our beloved national holiday and asks, “How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time?”

The National Writers Series has teamed up with Parallel 45 Theatre out of Traverse City for this staged reading, followed by a conversation with the playwright, and you can purchase tickets to join them virtually for the evening.

Traverse City Tree Lighting

Looking ahead, downtown Traverse City kicks off the holidays with the Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 20.

This year’s event will be broadcast during the 6 p.m. news on 9&10, so you can watch Santa light up downtown from the comfort of your own home.

The festivities continue on Saturday with the deconstructed downtown strolling light parade. Twelve locations across Traverse City will have light displays representing the 12 days of Christmas to help keep crowds spread out and enjoying the holiday cheer.