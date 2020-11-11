Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine: How it Works

How does Pfizer’s genetic vaccine work against COVID-19?

Check out the video below to find out.

Pfizer says its vaccine has shown to be 90% effective in clinical trials and could soon be approved.

The clinical trial looked at the first 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the more than 43,000 volunteers who got either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo.

They say 10% of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine.

More than 90% of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.