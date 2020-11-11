Antrim County Jail Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Antrim County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says an employee started showing symptoms on Sunday.

A jail nurse administered a test, and results returned on Tuesday were positive.

The sheriff’s office says the jail and other facilities have been deep cleaned and disinfected. They are also monitoring employees and inmates for symptoms, and are offering COVID-19 tests.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to mitigating COVID-19 exposure,” said Sheriff Dan Bean. “We will continue to serve and protect the public through this and all public emergencies.”