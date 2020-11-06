GTPulse: Make Thanksgiving Easy With These Traverse City Preorders

This Thanksgiving, I won’t be joining my family downstate for our normal dinner at my grandma’s house. With other things on our minds, the idea of having to coordinate all getting to the same place at the same time by the end of the month seems more exhausting than exciting. Instead, I’ll be staying here to have Thanksgiving. I know that my family isn’t the only one that is burnt out on the year. 2020 has thrown a lot at all of us, and I firmly believe that if there’s a way to be easier or gentler on yourself for the rest of the year, take it. For some, putting on a Thanksgiving feast is a day of cooking and fun, for others, it’s a daunting task. If you depleted your stress baking will a few months ago, worry not, there are some fresh finds for Thanksgiving pre-ordering in Traverse City this year.

















Modern Bird Bakery

Local couple Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart serve up some of the tastiest baked treats in TC. You might have enjoyed some of their cookies, pies, or bread from the local Sara Hardy Farmers Market this past summer. They’ll be making all the holiday pie favorites this year, including pumpkin, pecan, and apple, along with a few other lovely dessert additions, and some homemade bread to sandwich those leftovers between. “Everything we feature is totally made from scratch- even the graham cracker cookie pie crusts are made from homemade graham cracker cookie slabs made with molasses, honey, and roasted cinnamon. The all-butter pie dough for the apple and pecan pie is flaky and light, and pairs perfectly with the maple-flavored pecan filling. I’m also a personal fan of the chocolate cream pie or the key lime for Thanksgiving- sometimes non-traditional is the way to go! In addition to pie, we have a pumpkin coffee cake with cinnamon spice streusel, an oatmeal cream pie cookie, and our classic loaf of white sandwich bread that we think is perfect for the best leftover sandwich ever.”

Preorder here: https://www.modernbirdbakery.com/pre-order

Benedict TC

This charming breakfast and lunch spot downtown has you covered for delicious sides and Thanksgiving breakfast, and thank goodness. Every year my family would put so much into the dinner, that breakfast would be nonexistent. Not this year. Quiche, biscuits, and hand pies are just a few of the offerings that will remedy starving in a dress and tights until dinnertime. “I am excited to offer fun twists on classic Thanksgiving desserts, such as a sweet potato coconut pie. We are also happy to offer options for smaller gatherings such as 6″ pot pies or hand pies. All of our items are made in house using local veggies and meat,” owner Leslie Elsen said. “We will also be having a turkey noodle soup and bread donation the evening of Wednesday 11/25. We will be offering to-go cups of hot soup and bread to anyone who is in need of a hot meal, no questions asked. This meal is donation based for anyone who would like to contribute. We will also have a box for a coat drive that evening as well.”

Preorder here: https://benedict-onlineorders.square.site/

Forrest, a Food Studio

Forrest and Nicole Moline will offer comprehensive dinner packages. They newly began a dinner and wine pairing Ready To Eat, Ready To Heat carryout option that runs every Thursday, and will be basing their Thanksgiving off of that model. “We’re excited to announce our new Thursday carryout food and boutique wine shop. Every Thursday we will feature different food items that are Ready To Eat, Ready To Heat & Frozen But Not Forgotten coupled with our boutique wine shop that has a focus on Natural, Organic, and Biodynamic wine. This Thanksgiving we’re offering a full Food Studio feast that feeds 4-6 guests, fully cooked and ready to heat and enjoy,” Nicole said. The Thanksgiving dinner will be picked up cold, and heated up at home. It serves 4-6 and includes all the classic favorites with a gourmet twist. Maple syrup and sherry roasted sweet potatoes, gouda mashed potatoes, black truffle-infused gravy, are you getting sleepy? You’re getting very sleepy. Just listen to the sound of my voice…

Preorder here: https://forrestafoodstudio.com/

The Little Fleet

What’s Thanksgiving, or any family holiday really, without the booze? After this year, don’t skimp! The Little Fleet has an online party store where you can preorder and pick up or get delivered beer, wine and cocktails. Get local beer from Farm Club, some natural wine, or a kit to make Negronis, Palomas and more. Getting drunk instead of stressed this holiday season? Sounds like a plan.

Preorder here: https://thelittlefleet.square.site/?location=11ea8d40d93234a690d30cc47a2ae324

