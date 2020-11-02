Premium Farmhouse Feast® Giveaway with Bob Evans!

Show your appreciation for a friend or loved this Thanksgiving holiday with a nomination for a chance to win a Premium Farmhouse Feast® from Bob Evans!

Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal is hard: each family has different traditions, different foods to make, and several hours spent mixing. This year 9&10 News and Bob Evans want to cut the Thanksgiving cooking time down for five lucky people to almost nothing. Tell your friend or family member thank you in the biggest way and nominate them here. Be sure to include why you’re thankful for the person, and the best way to contact them. The chance to win this mouth-watering feast is here until November 15 and five winners will be announced on Michigan This Morning on November 17, so keep an eye out!

The Premium Farmhouse Feast® is a delicious meal that serves 8-10 people, is valued at $124.99, and has all the Thanksgiving fixings. All you have to do is heat and enjoy! The Premium Farmhouse Feast® includes: Slow-Roasted Turkey, Hickory-Smoked Ham, Bread & Celery, Dressing, Corn, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Rolls, Green Beans with Ham, Cranberry Relish, Macaroni & Cheese, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Pie, and Double-Crust Apple Pie.