The Camera Shop: Preserving Meaningful Memories with Digital Conversion and Restoration

The Camera shop in Traverse City has become a destination for photographers from all across the Midwest. Here you can find not only high-end gear and equipment but you can find a group of people passionate about preserving memories.

With the evolution of technology, something you may have shot 30 years ago isn’t easily accessible like it was once before. The Camera Shop can help you with that. They have high-end equipment to do digital conversion and restoration projects for all sorts of videos and photos from decades ago. Jason Hamelin says, “We take any media-type so VHS tapes, eight-millimeter tapes— anything that basically… all the equipment you cannot use anymore we’re now able to essentially convert that. Slides, old film, old negatives, old prints that are damaged…”

The owners of the Camera Shop have another business as well— Fusion Fine Art Framing and Gallery which is located upstairs. Here they cater to people from around the world, offering over 6,000 different frames to choose from that are imported from around the world. “We actually have more samples anywhere in the state,” says Hamelin.

They also have plans to expand in the near future. Providing more gallery space to local artists.

