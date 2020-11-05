Michigan Officials Report 5,710 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 5,710 new cases of the coronavirus and 51 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 51 deaths announced Thursday, 26 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 197,806 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,470 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 192,096 confirmed cases with 7,419 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 30, 121,093 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Another 751,000 Americans claimed first-time jobless benefits last week.

The Labor Department’s says that number is slightly down from the week before.

Continued jobless claims, which counts workers who have applied for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, came in at 7.3 million — also down from the prior week.

The total number of COVID-19 cases nationwide is now approaching 9.5 million.

Infection rates are on the rise in nearly every state and many states are seeing hospitalizations at a record high.

In Nebraska, hospitals are looking to borrow nurses from other states. Health officials in Iowa and Missouri say they are reaching bed capacity.

New York City continues to keep the infection rate under control. The average rate of positive tests is just more than 1.7%, but NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is worried about an uptick.

“To the extent we stabilize around that level, that’s something we can handle for now. But again, that’s not where want to be for the long-term. We’re going to have to really buckle down to push that number back down,” de Blasio said.

Thursday, the United Kingdom will begin its four-week lockdown, closing all non-essential businesses including bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. Schools and universities will remain open.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.