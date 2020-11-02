27 States Broke Records for Daily Infections in the Last 2 Weeks

More than 9 million people in the U.S. have now been infected by the coronavirus. And more than 230, 000 have died, which is more than any other country.

In the U.S., 27 states broke records for daily infections over the last two weeks, including Michigan.

Starting Wednesday in New York, all out of town visitors will have to get a mandatory COVID-19 test, but there is no quarantine for now.

The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottleib, believes winter will bring a tougher fight against the virus.

“I think December is probably going to be our toughest month, when you look at what is happening in states, you’re seeing accelerating spread,” Gottleib says.

The country is averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.