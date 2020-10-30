US About to Pass 9M Confirmed Cases

The U.S. is about to pass 9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Facui, says the number of new cases nationwide is stunning.

Nearly 95% of the country’s population lives in a state where cases are rising.

In Kansas, hospitals are overburdened and deaths are rising. Their governor is strongly considering a mask mandate.

To help find a balance between the economy and keeping people safe, New York City will now allow about 40,000 stores to sell their products on the sidewalk.