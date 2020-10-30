Michelle Bakes: 5-Ingredient Mini Pumpkin Pies
So cute, so tiny, and (yum) so tasty. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she whips up some mini pies with only a few ingredients. This dessert may be small, but the flavor is big, and it’s in perfectly portion sizes for those who tend to overindulge during the holidays.
5-Ingredient Mini Pumpkin Pies from Cooking Lessons from the Kitchn
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 1 (14.1-ounce) package prepared pie crusts
- 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée
- 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375°F. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375°F. Coat a standard 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Prepare the pie dough. Unroll the prepared pie crusts out onto a cutting board. Use a 3 1/2-inch round cutter or the lid of a wide-mouth jar with about the same diameter to cut 6 rounds out of each sheet of pie dough (12 rounds total). You’ll have some excess pie dough, which you can use to decorate the pies or discard. Press one round into each cup of the prepared muffin tin. Really press the pie dough into the corners of each, doing your best to avoid puncturing the dough.
- Make the filling. Place the pumpkin purée, sweetened condensed milk, egg, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Fill the mini pies. Fill each mini pie with 3 tablespoons of filling. Each pie will be about 2/3 of the way full, but the filling will puff and rise in the oven. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out the filling. If you’re using the excess pie dough as a garnish, add the pieces before baking.
- Bake the mini pies for 25 to 30 minutes. Bake the pies until the filling is set (the centers should register at least 200°F and a toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean), 25 to 30 minutes.
- Cool the pies and serve. Let the pies cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Use a small offset spatula or butter knife to pop the pies out of the muffin tin. Transfer them to a cooling rack and cool completely about 1 hour. Serve at room temperature with whipped cream.