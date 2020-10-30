Michelle Bakes: 5-Ingredient Mini Pumpkin Pies

So cute, so tiny, and (yum) so tasty. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she whips up some mini pies with only a few ingredients. This dessert may be small, but the flavor is big, and it’s in perfectly portion sizes for those who tend to overindulge during the holidays.

5-Ingredient Mini Pumpkin Pies from Cooking Lessons from the Kitchn

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 (14.1-ounce) package prepared pie crusts

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions