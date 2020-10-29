Michigan Officials Report 3,675 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,675 new cases of the coronavirus and 41 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 41 deaths announced Thursday, 22 were identified during a vital records review.

According to the state health department, statewide network connectivity issues delayed Thursday’s data pull past the 10 a.m. cutoff, resulting in some cases that would have normally been counted in Friday’s totals being included Thursday.

Michigan has now had 171,220 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,298 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 167,545 confirmed cases with 7,257 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 23, 114,939 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is tightening restrictions on indoor gatherings and moving the Traverse City region back into phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

MDHHS issued an order limiting non-residential venues without fixed seating, like weddings, to 50 people, effective immediately. Previously the limit was a maximum of 500.

Restaurants and bars cannot have more than six people at a table. Starting Monday, dining establishments must now keep names and phone numbers of customers for contact-tracing purposes.

Traverse City is being moved back a phase, joining the rest of the state in phase 4. That means masks are now required in K-12 classrooms, and venues without fixed seating can have 20 people per 1,000 square feet instead of 25 people.

The move comes after the Whitmer administration say hospitalizations have doubled in three weeks, and the death rate is risen for five straight weeks.

District Health Department #10 is reporting the second COVID-19 death in Mason County.

The health department says a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Oct. 27.

“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

In an effort to increase transparency, the Unemployment Insurance Agency just launched a new dashboard to provide insight into unemployment insurance activity since beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new online dashboard provides weekly data including the total amount of unemployment benefits paid for federal and state unemployment programs, types of claims, number of claimants, percent of eligible claimants paid and weekly claim activity.

The dashboard also includes a download feature for a full report containing detailed information.

The state will update the dashboard every Wednesday.

Last week, the UIA launched a new phone appointment system to resolve specific claim issues.

Since launching last week, the telephone appointment system has served nearly 5,000 workers.

You can schedule an appointment online up to one week in advance for issues like:

I filed under the wrong Social Security Number

My claim is inactive

I am unable to certify for all weeks needed

I need to file a claim, but one is already filed in my name

I do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim

Since March 15, more than 2.3 million have applied for state and federal benefits, with over $25 billion in benefits paid to 2.2 million workers.

The UIA says there are about 99,000 claimants needing ID verification and just under 11,000 in the adjudication process which requires a one-on-one review of their claim.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says the nation is at another critical point.

The U.S. is reporting its worst week since the start of the pandemic, adding half a million new COVID-19 cases to the overall total.

Cities are taking action to slow down the spread. El Paso, Texas imposed a 10 p.m. curfew and Chicago banned indoor dining.

In Virginia, hospitals are at capacity.

Virginia GOV. Ralph Northam said, “The spread in southwest is driven in part by small family gatherings. I strongly urge everyone in the southwest to look at these numbers and step up precautions.”

Once a vaccine is approved, the government plans to pay for the vaccine for all Americans, and insurers—including Medicare, Medicaid, and private plans—must cover the cost of administering it.

Coronavirus cases are also surging in Europe.

Germany and France are taking strict measures to stop the spread. Both countries are going into a four week lockdown.

France’s lockdown starts Friday and Germany’s lockdown starts Monday.

Nonessential businesses will be closed but schools and factories will remain open.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.