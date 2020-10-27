A Spooktacular Weekend with ‘Draw NoMI’

A virtual program a the Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City, is hosting a spooktacular Trick-or-Treat-Draw.

Draw NoMI is a collaborative event that brings together arts organizations from all over Northern Michigan. This Halloween weekend they have brought together two amazing illustrators to teach the whole family how to express themselves with pencils, pens, or markers, and a piece of paper.

Here’s their TRICK-OR-TREAT-OR-DRAW scheduled:

Wednesday, October 28 — 12:00 p.m.

Wild Faces: How to Draw Emotions

Friday, October 30 — 12:00 p.m.

Outdoor Adventures in Patterns, Colors, & Textures

Saturday, October 31 — 12:00 p.m.

Monster Day: We Need Your Help Drawing the Creepiest Monster Ever

All of these events will feature artists Brianne Farley & Em Randall.

For more information about these events, click here.