Michelle ‘No-Bakes’: Butterfinger Nutter Butter Truffles

In a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat the Nutter Butters and cream cheese together for 2 minutes. Add in 8 of the Butterfinger candy bars and beat until smooth. If the truffle mixture is too sticky to roll into balls, refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes to an hour.

Roll the truffle mixture into about 30 1 1/2-inch balls. Place them on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper and put them in the freezer to harden for about 30 minutes. This will make it easier to dip in chocolate.

Take the remaining two Butterfinger candy bars and chop them finely. Set aside. Melt the Ghirardelli wafers in a microwave-safe bowl for about 30 seconds. Stir and melt in 10-second intervals until the chocolate is smooth.

Using a fork or a dipping tool, dip the frozen truffle balls in the chocolate, covering completely. Allow the chocolate to drip then place them on a piece of parchment paper to set. While the chocolate is still wet, garnish the tops with the chopped Butterfinger bars.