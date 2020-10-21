Michigan and Wisconsin Youth Showcase their Works at Emerging Artists Exhibition in ‘The Soo’

The Alberta House art gallery in Sault Ste Marie is home to numerous works of art by local, regional and national artists.

For the next two weeks, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you are invited to check out the awesome work on display in the Emerging Artists Exhibition. Jeanne Tubman, who organized this event, had 24 of her own art students participate – 28 total artists participated. From oil to watercolor and photography to quilting, this exhibition has it all, from all ages.

Normally an in-house presentation of the awards would take place, but had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

Here’s a complete list of all of the winners.

Children Ages 4 – 9

1st Place – BlueBird Wisteria – Mark LaRue, Age 9, Alma

2nd Place – Cherry Blossoms – Elise Walter, Age 9, Sault Ste Marie

3rd Place – Seagulls – Chris Tubman, Age 8, Grand Rapids

Children Ages 10 – 18

1st Place – The Old Mill – Mathew LaRue, Age 11, Novi

2nd Place – Holland Light House – Jacob Walter, Age 12, Sault Ste Marie

3rd Place – Chicadee’s Birch – Samantha Paradiso, Age 10, Depere, WI

Adults Ages 19 and Up

1st Place – Niibii (Water) – Jenifer McLeod, Sugar Island

2nd Place – Upward Bound – Karen Guilmette, Sault Ste Marie

3rd Place – Grandfather’s Heron – Josie Werner Michell, Madison, WI

1st Honorable Mention – Pictured Rocks – Gwen Worley, Sault Ste Marie

2nd Honorable Mention – Flashback Ford – Mal Curtis, Levering

Best of Show – The Falls – Ian Wilson – Sault Ste Marie

One winner, in particular, Ian Wilson has a special place in Tubman’s heart. Wilson’s right arm was injured in an accident when he was a teenager. Up to that point, he was right-handed. His artwork in the exhibition is painted with his left hand.

There is a ‘People’s Choice’ award that you can enter in your favorite piece at the gallery. The winner will be announced on October 31.

For more information about the Emerging Artists Exhibition at the Alberta House, click here.

You can see all of the submissions to the exhibit here.