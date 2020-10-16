Michelle Bakes: Pumpkin S’More Cookies
It’s gluten-free, but not entirely ‘guilt-free’. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, she gives us a reason to love pumpkin-flavored treats even more, and how you can make it into a deliciously sweet s’more.
Note: Before picking up your ingredients, look out for gluten-free options. Not all marshmallows are gluten-free.
Pumpkin S’More Cookies from Once Upon a Pumpkin
Ingredients
- creamy unsweetened & unsalted almond butter
- pumpkin puree
- almond flour
- coconut sugar
- egg
- vanilla extract
- mini marshmallows
- chocolate chips or chunks
- baking soda
- salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl with a wooden spoon mix together almond butter, pumpkin puree, vanilla and egg until well combined. In a separate bowl whisk together almond flour, coconut sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir together until all mixed together. Fold in the chocolate chips
- Grab 2-3 marshmallows and put them into your cookie scoop and then scoop up the cookie batter. You want them to out on the top of the batter but still mixed in with the cookie dough.
- Sprinkle extra chocolate chips or chunks on each cookie if desired.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven, let cool and enjoy!