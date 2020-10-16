Futures for Frontliners Sees Roughly 70,000 Applications in Opening Weeks

Michigan’s Futures for Frontliners program just started taking applications and already tens of thousands have applied.

The state launched the program last month as a way to provide college tuition to those who worked in an essential service at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Shore Community College in Mason County says the last update from the state showed around 70,000 people already applied.

They say it’s encouraging so many people are showing interest in the program.

“It’s really exciting, I mean even some of the just preliminary numbers that we’re seeing in terms of folks that are in our area that are interested in taking advantage of this and we as a college and as a community understand the sacrifices they made during this very unprecedented time in our lives,” said Chad Inabinet, Dean of Student Services at West Shore Community College.

You can apply for Futures for Frontliners program until midnight on December 31st.