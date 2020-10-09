Positive Parenting: Supportive Parenting for Anxious Childhood Emotions (SPACE)

According to the National Institutes of Health, the numbers of kids and adolescents struggling with anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions have been steadily on the rise. Cognitive-behavioral therapy, which teaches the child coping skills, and medication may help. But, for some kids and their families, there is little relief. Now, researchers are studying a new method that helps parents help their children.

It’s called S.P.A.C.E., or Supportive Parenting for Anxious Childhood Emotions. Parents go through training to help their child face anxiety.

Their first step is to show support and not downplay what their child is feeling. Which can be really hard to do, since some parents were raised to not express negative emotions.

“I get it, This is really hard, but I know you can handle it,” says psychologist, Dr. Eli Lebowitz “Even though the children never met directly with the therapist and all the work was done through the parents, we found that S.P.A.C.E. was just as effective as CBT in treating childhood anxiety disorders”.

For more information about S.P.A.C.E. – click here.