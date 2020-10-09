Michelle Bakes: Salted Caramel Apple Sheet Cake

Directions – Cake

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Butter or oil a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan or a 16-3/4 by 12-inch sheet pan.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the butter with 1 cup water and heat until the butter melts. Bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling, remove from heat and add in the flour mixture. Add in the buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Gently stir in the apples.