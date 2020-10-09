Grant Me Hope: Gilbert

Great beats, good eats, and a vacation with some heat. These are just a few of the things Gilbert likes to do. In this edition of Grant Me Hope, we learn more about this talented 16-year-old and what he is looking for in a forever family.

“I like skateboarding, I boxed since I was seven – so I’ve been in MMA for a while,” says Gilbert. “I also like reading, writing, and… girls”.

Another one of his talents is songwriting. “All the stuff that I’ve been through, it’s just easier to write it down,” Gilbert explained. “It’s mostly about the hard things I went through”. He says it makes him feel powerful.

“Gilbert has a great personality and sense of humor,” says one of the important adults in his life. Gilbert responds well to balance and routines in his home life.

If you are interested in adopting Gilbert or any other children in Michigan, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a partnership between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.