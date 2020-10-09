From Michigan, with Love: Michigan Goodies for Any Occasion

We’re going ‘nuts’ for these locally made goodies. From roasted almonds to beautiful bundt cakes, we learn how they’re made ‘From Michigan, with Love (FMWL)’, and where to find these terrific treats.

First up is Old World Gourmet Nuts.

“They’re located in Livonia Michigan and the company started in 1984 as a hobby,” explained FMWL’s Franklin Dohanyos. “And, like many of the companies, we feature they’ve blossomed into a growing business”.

You can find classic favorites like cinnamon roasted almonds, cinnamon roasted pecans, cashews, and peanuts. Old World Gourmet Nuts also produces keto-friendly treats, and CBD infused snacks. Many of their products can be ordered in a decorative tin, perfect for gift-giving for any occasion.

For more information about Old World Gourmet Nuts, click here.

Next, we have Penn Street Bakery.

“Now, if you want something interesting, we’re going to go over to the west side of the state to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and visit with Penn Street Bakery, who was started by the Abraham family and had mouths watering since the early 90s all over the country,” Franklin said.

He added that these too make great gifts, especially for those who love comfort and sweet foods. Their products range from chocolates to cakes, including popcorn favorites, like the Chicago mix.

For more information about Penn Street Bakery, click here.

Click here to learn more about From Michigan, With Love, and other great Michigan-Made products.