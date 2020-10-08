Virtual JOBfest: Cherry Republic
‘Michigan Made’ food producer and distributor, Cherry Republic is hosting a Drive-Thru Job Fair on Wednesday, October 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Traverse City location.
They are hoping to “fill positions in bother Glen Arbor and Traverse for holiday call center workers and retail ambassadors, as well as front/back-of-house positions in the Cherry Public House. Additional pickers, packers, shippers, and order processors are also needed at our fulfillment centers. Employees enjoy 25% off our products, flexible schedules, and a safe working environment”.
Pre-registration is highly recommended. Masks are required.
For more information, email talent@cherryrepublic.com, or call (231) 334-3150, ext 205.
For other job opportunities with the Cherry Republic:
Contact: Kelli Stepka
Email: kelli@cherryrepublic.com
Phone: 231-334-3150 ext. 205
Business website: www.cherryrepublic.com