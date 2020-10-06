Artist Profile: Miriam Owsley

A Leelanau County artist has found a way to show off her love for Michigan by creating beautiful accessories. We explore her selections, and how you make a statement with one of her fashionable art pieces.

Who are you?

“My name is Miriam Housley. I grew up in Empire Michigan and I still live in Leon County.”

“I started making jewelry when I was a kid I experimented with wire wrapping and beading and all sorts of jewelry making styles. I took a silver slipping class in high school that I really loved. So, just creating with my hands and making art has always been part of what I do.”

What is your favorite medium?

I recently started experimenting with polymer clay. At the beginning of the pandemic, I think we all found ourselves with a lot more time on our hands – so I started crafting using polymer clay. I started to realize like, ‘wow’ this is such a versatile medium, you can do so much with it, it’s really lightweight, so you can make really big pieces to big statement earrings and necklaces, and it doesn’t weigh you down.”

“Then, I realized that I wanted to find something to do with polymer clay that no one else has ever done before. So I started making potassic Keystone patterns. And so that’s what I really like to do.”

What was your inspiration?

“I live in Leelanau County. I’m only five minutes from the beach, so that’s my favorite place. I love rock picking and hiking and just being outside. So, a lot of my pieces reflect that the natural beauty of Northern Michigan.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“I hope people find my pieces really fun to wear. They’re a little bit funky. But, draw inspiration from the natural world – I hope people really enjoy wearing my pieces and talking about it too.”

“I just hope that people like to wear my pieces and it brings some joy.”

Learn more about Miriam here.